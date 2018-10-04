Suzuki Motorcycle launches V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at ₹7.46 lakh
The V-Strom 650XT ABS is powered by a 4-cylinder 645cc twin engine and safety features such as anti-lock brake system (ABS), Suzuki Motorcycle India said
New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday launched adventure tourer motorcycle model V-Strom 650XT ABS priced at ₹7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
The V-Strom 650XT ABS is powered by a 4-cylinder 645cc twin engine and safety features such as anti-lock brake system (ABS), Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.
The motorcycle is imported as completely knocked down (CKD) unit and assembled in India, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.
“As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market,” he added.
To suit the Indian market, the model features a ‘saree’ guard and front number plate bracket as a part of the standard equipment, the company said.
