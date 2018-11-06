EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure, 790 Adventure R unveiled, India launch not confirmed

The KTM 790 Adventure R is basically a variant with fancier bodywork, longer travel suspension and Metzeller tyres (instead of the Avon Trailriders on the base version).

Austrian motorcycle maker on Tuesday KTM launched the much awaited do-it-all production variants of the 790 Duke—the 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R—at the EICMA motorcycle show in Madrid. KTM has been extensively testing the bike throughout the year, and it is expected to finally hit the markets early next year. KTM hasn’t said anything about its India launch, but it is likely that it might make its way here. KTM has only taken the wraps off the 790 Adventure and not its smaller sibling, 390 Adventure.

The 790 Adventure features an aggressively styled, off-road biased bodywork with a new front design, inverted LED headlamps, an exposed fairing and shorter windscreen. The single-saddle seat is also scrapped—you now have split seats.

Powering the bike is the same 799cc parallel twin engine found on the Duke 790. The powertrain churns out 103 bhp of power and 86 Nm of torque.

The 790 Adventure is shod with 21-inch rubber at the front and 18-inch tyre at the back.

The 790 Adventure R is basically a variant with fancier bodywork, longer travel suspension and Metzeller tyres (instead of the Avon Trailriders on the base version).

Both bikes also get the cutting edge electronics— smartphone integration, TFT dashboard, cruise control (optional), multi-adjustable traction control and cornering ABS.

Braking hardware on the 790 Adventure includes 4-piston front brake callipers with ABS. Off-road ABS is optional, however.

The 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R are deeply pitted against the BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa and the Triumph Tiger 800 XC.