Carmakers report strong sales growth in August, Maruti lags

Maruti’s SUV segment, including the best-selling Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, posted the sharpest decline at 16.2% to 17,971 units in August over last year. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Automakers mostly reported strong sales growth in August, except for a surprise decline in sales of India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Despite introducing a facelift of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz in August, Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.72% decline in sales for the second consecutive month in August, which the company attributed to losses from severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country. Maruti gets about 8% of its retail sales from the flood-stricken state.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 14% increase in sales in August, while Ford India and Tata Motors’ sales grew 31.18% and 27%, respectively, during the month.

Maruti’s domestic sales fell 3.72% to 132,232 units in August from 137,339 units a year ago. The figures do not include sales of Omni and Eeco vans, and light commercial vehicle Super Carry. The compact car segment, which makes up the bulk of Maruti Suzuki’s sales, declined 3.6% to 71,364 units in August. Sales of entry-level cars Alto and WagonR grew marginally to 35,895 units during the month, while the sports utility vehicles (SUV) segment, including the best-selling Vitara Brezza and S-Cross models, posted the sharpest decline at 16.2% to 17,971 units over last year .

Automakers in India consider dispatches to dealerships as sales.

Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra & Mahindra on the other hand reported a 14 per cent rise in total sales at 48,324 units in August. The company had sold 42,207 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, sales were at 45,373 units last month, up 15%, compared with 39,615 units in the year-ago period. Exports also increased 14% to 2,951 units in August, against 2,592 units in the same month last year. Sales of passenger vehicles (which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans) were at 19,758 units, up 2%, from 19,406 units a year ago. Commercial vehicle sales were at 20,326 units in August, up 25%.

“The auto industry remained subdued in August with low sentiment due to external factors.” said Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, M&M.

Tata Motors’ domestic sales grew 27% to 58,262 units in August, compared with 45,906 units in the same month last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 28% to 18,420 units, from 14,340 units last year, the company said in a statement. Commercial vehicles (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 39,859 units during the month, registering a growth of 26%. Total exports (from commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles) stood at 5,478 units during the month, compared with 3,082 units last year, a growth of 78%.

Ford India’s sales stood at 20,648 units in August this year, up 31.8% against the year-ago period. Domestic sales grew 3.40% to 8,042 units last month, compared with 7,777 in August last year, the company said in a statement. Exports during the month jumped 58.30% to 12,606 units, from 7,963 in August 2016. The company said employees and dealership teams came together in support of Kerala, and contributed close to Rs 1.6 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Besides Maruti, Honda Cars India also reported a marginal decline in its domestic sales to 17,020 units in August. The company had sold 17,365 units in August 2017, Honda Cars India said in a statement. The company also exported 601 units last month. “There was an impact of Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country combined with GST-related high base effect of August 2017. We hope to recover quickly and keep growing strongly with roll-out of attractive offers starting from today through the festival season ahead,” said Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India.

(With PTI inputs)