New Honda City petrol variant launched at Rs 12.75 lakh

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its mid-sized sedan City priced at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new trim — ZX MT — is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol powertrain mated with a manual transmission and comes with added features like rear parking sensors, six airbags, LED headlights, daylight running lamps, LED tail lights, electric sunroof, 16-inch alloys, automatic rain sensing wipers and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The City’s 1.5 litre, four-cylinder engine produces 119 PS of peak power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm.

The Honda City is 4,440 mm long, 1,485 mm tall and 1,695mm wide and has a kerb weight of 1,085 kg.

The company said it has brought in the new trim due to high demand from buyers for top spec petrol variant in manual transmission. Currently, Honda also sells an automatic version of the sedan.

“The addition of new colours and standard application of rear parking sensors will further strengthen the City offering in the market,” Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel said in a statement. The model comes with various features like six airbags, electric sun roof, automatic headlights and rain sensing wipers among others.

The new trim also comes in two new colours—Radiant Red Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Honda had first launched City in India in January 1998, and till date has sold over 7.5 lakh units of the sedan. It currently competes with the Maruti-Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Toyota Yaris.