Maruti Suzuki opens booking for 2019 Wagon R

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Monday announced opening of bookings for the new Wagon R. Customers can book the third-generation Wagon R at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships at a booking amount of ₹11,000, the company said. The customers can also opt for online booking on the company’s website, it added.

The new Wagon R will be launched on 23 January 2019.

The ‘Big New WagonR’ will be available with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre engine. It will also be offered in automatic gear shift variant, the company said.

The new vehicle has been developed on the Suzuki’s fifth generation HEARTECT platform, “which makes the car stable, strong and safe,” it said.

Use of high tensile steel has improved the overall safety, rigidity and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance in the new offering.

It also has safety features including driver airbag, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.