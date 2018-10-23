BMW recalls 1.6 mn diesel cars in Europe, Asia over exhaust system fire risk
The vehicles affected — diesel cars with four- and six-cylinder engines — were produced between 2010 and 2017, BMW said
Munich: BMW AG is recalling about 1.6 million diesel cars to fix a potential fire hazard in their engines, expanding repairs from just under half a million vehicles in Europe and Asia.
The voluntary service action follows a BMW investigation that found coolant could leak from the car’s exhaust recirculation unit. The defect can lead to sparks while driving and cause fires in “in extreme cases,” the Munich-based manufacturer said Tuesday in a statement.
BMW last month cut its profit forecast, blaming an increase in warranty provisions alongside trade tensions and pricing pressure. South Korea’s government, after reports of 40 fires this year, asked drivers to keep vehicles off roads until undergoing checks. Police also raided the luxury carmaker’s office in Seoul to probe the safety issue, after videos of cars engulfed by fire went viral.
The vehicles affected — diesel cars with four- and six-cylinder engines — were produced between 2010 and 2017, BMW said. After the initial recall announced in August, BMW’s internal investigation found more vehicles with similar technical setups. The company will replace the components as necessary.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
More From Auto »
- New Hyundai Santro launched: Price, variants and other details in 10 points
- New Hyundai Santro launched in India, prices start Rs 3.89 lakh
- Ford posts a profit in India, 20 years after driving in
- Fiat agrees to sell Magneti Marelli to KKR’s Calsonic Kansei
- Audi’s electric SUV faces 4-week delay because of software bug
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Hindustan Zinc dividend payout offsets dull Q2 results
- Q2 results no blockbuster for Inox Leisure as margins disappoint
- NBFC scare shaves 8.5% of IndusInd Bank share price
- Q2 results portent a dull Diwali for paint stocks investors
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end