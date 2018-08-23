TVS Radeon launched in India at ₹ 48,400

While dispatches have started, the TVS Radeon will be available in Chennai from September and in rest of the country thereon.

New Delhi: Chennai-based two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd today launched the TVS Radeon commuter motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹ 48,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powered by a 110cc “dura-life” engine cradled in a steel tubular chassis, the Radeon churns out 8.4 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. It has a 10-litre petrol tank and returns a fuel economy of 69.3 kmpl.

Apart from segment regulars—a metal body and a wide seat—the TVS Radeon features a chrome bezel headlamp with daytime running lights (DRLs), a twin-pot instrument cluster, a side-stand indicator and a USB charging point in the headlight nacelle.

Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic forks upfront and five-step adjustable, twin hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. Braking is taken care of by drum brakes at both ends, with “Synchronised Braking Technology” enhancing the stopping power at the 18-inch wheels. A ground clearance of 180mm and 1,265mm wheelbase should make city commutes a breeze on our less-than-perfect roads.

“With segment-leading features, TVS Radeon combines our values to deliver best-in-class durability, performance and attractive styling. We are confident that the discerning progressive customers across the country will appreciate and swiftly adapt to its robust proposition,” said TVS Motor’s joint managing director Sudarshan Venu at the launch.

While dispatches have started, the TVS Radeon will be available in Chennai from September and in rest of the country thereon. Complete with a five-year warranty, the TVS Radeon will be available in four colours—white, beige, purple and black.