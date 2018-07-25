Maruti recalls 1,279 Swifts, Dzires to check fault in airbag controllers
From 25 July, owners of Maruti Swift and Dzire cars included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki today said it was recalling 1,279 Swift and Dzire cars to check for a possible fault in the airbag controller units.
Maruti Suzuki in a statement said it would undertake a recall of 566 Swifts and 713 Dzires manufactured between May 7 and July 5, 2018.
“Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. Starting July 25, 2018, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost,” the company added.
In May this year, Maruti Suzuki had asked customers of 52,686 Swift and Baleno cars to undertake a service campaign to inspect for a possible fault in the brake vacuum hose. The company, however, said the exercise did not amount to a recall as the issue did not relate to safety.
Automobile manufacturers in India follow a voluntary recall policy adopted by industry body SIAM in July 2012. If a company is of the opinion that there is a manufacturing defect that compromises the safety of vehicles, it rectifies the problem at no cost to the customer.
