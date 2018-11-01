Hero MotoCorp sales rise 16% to 7,34,668 units in October

This is the fourth occasion in this fiscal, and sixth overall, when the company has registered sales of more than seven lakh units of two-wheelers in a month. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.4% rise in total sales at 7,34,668 units for October.

The company had sold 6,31,105 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

This is the fourth occasion in this fiscal, and sixth overall, when the company has registered sales of more than seven lakh units of two-wheelers in a month, it added.