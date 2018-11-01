 Hero MotoCorp sales rise 16% to 7,34,668 units in October - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Auto

Hero MotoCorp sales rise 16% to 7,34,668 units in October

Hero MotoCorp reported 16.4% rise in total sales at 7,34,668 units for October, as against 6,31,105 units in the corresponding month last year

Last Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 06 13 PM IST
PTI
This is the fourth occasion in this fiscal, and sixth overall, when the company has registered sales of more than seven lakh units of two-wheelers in a month. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 16.4% rise in total sales at 7,34,668 units for October.

The company had sold 6,31,105 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

This is the fourth occasion in this fiscal, and sixth overall, when the company has registered sales of more than seven lakh units of two-wheelers in a month, it added.

First Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 06 13 PM IST
