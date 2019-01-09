Mercedes-Benz’s India car sales rise 1.4% in 2018
2018 was also the second and consecutive year in which Mercedes-Benz India achieved the 15,000-sales mark in a calendar year
New Delhi: Mercedes Benz India Ltd—country’s largest luxury car manufacturer—on Wednesday announced that its car sales in 2018 increased by 1.4% to 15,538 units compared to the previous year when the company sold 15,330 units. This, however, was the German carmaker’s best annual sales figures in India. 2018 was also the second year in which Mercedes-Benz India achieved the 15,000-sales mark in a calendar year.
2018 was not particularly lucrative for luxury car makers since sales remained largely subdued due to decline in customer sentiment as a result of worsening macroeconomic factors, high indirect taxes levied on such vehicles and increase in import duty on spare parts.
According to Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes-Benz India, the company is delighted to have crossed the mark of selling 15,000 cars annually for the second consecutive year which underlines the trust and the loyalty of Mercedes’s customers across markets.
“We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2018 despite facing strong macroeconomic headwinds in the second half, resulting in low consumer sentiment that posed significant sales challenges. We however made a strong comeback in the Q4 period and were able to achieve a year-on-year growth,” said Schwenk.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Faulty hip implants: J&J submits framework used in US to compensate patients in India
- Vehicle can’t be altered to change original specification: SC
- RBI makes changes in Gold Monetisation Scheme
- Farmers to get interest free loans in U’khand soon: Trivendra Singh Rawat
- Mercedes-Benz’s India car sales rise 1.4% in 2018
Mark to Market »
- US markets open higher for fourth straight day on trade hopes
- ICICI Prudential Life needs a growth punch more than brokerage blessings
- Fertilizer producers find some respite as gas prices decline
- Demand stability key for auto stock valuations to improve
- Why cement stocks keep ignoring downgrade after downgrade