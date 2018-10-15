Why festive sales matter for auto firms this time

Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Why did passenger vehicle sales decline by 5.6% in September?

Sharp increases in auto fuel prices have dented consumer sentiment, leading to lower footfalls at dealerships. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points has, meanwhile, pushed loan rates higher, exacerbating the situation. Insurance premiums have also climbed thanks to new rules. Also, the base is higher due to factors such as the implementation of the goods and services tax from July 2017, which led automobile makers to replenish dealer stocks, resulting in higher factory dispatches in the September quarter of 2017.

How does this impact most automakers?

The weak demand situation was not foreseen by manufacturers, especially market leader Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, as it now has excess capacity post the start of a new factory in Gujarat. Hence, the waiting periods for Maruti’s popular offerings such as Swift, Baleno and Dzire have shrunk, forcing dealers to offer discounts. Others such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have expanded dealer supplies compared to retail demand to protect their respective market shares. Thus, the dealerships are overwhelmed with huge inventories.

Will sales pick up during Dussehra and Diwali?

Most companies are hoping sales will rebound during the festival season, which, in turn, will trim inventory accumulated over the last three months.

Why did medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales continue to grow in double digits?

The centre has been focusing on raising its investment in the infrastructure sector through schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and smart cities. Thus, there has been a rise in demand for trucks. Resumption of mining in Goa and Karnataka is boosting tipper sales. A near-normal monsoon has led to steady availability of freight from the farm sector. Sales of medium and big trucks will likely continue growing in the second half of the fiscal year.

How did two-wheeler sales fare in September?

Two-wheeler sales were hampered by floods in Kerala and the West Bengal government’s decision to bar those without a licence from owning a two-wheeler. The hike in insurance premiums hit sales, as customers in this segment are more price-sensitive than those in the car segment. Scooter sales were flat or fell due to tepid urban demand. Motorbike sales continue to grow, driven by rising rural demand due to three straight years of good monsoon and more state government support in the form of loan waivers.