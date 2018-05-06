Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal to marry in December

Isha Ambani is on the boards of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Reliance Retail Ltd. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani will marry Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group and Shriram Group.

In a press statement on Sunday, Reliance Industries said the wedding is slated to be this December. Isha’s twin brother Akash Ambani will also tie the knot with Shloka Mehta this December.

Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta.

Anand, a Harvard Business School graduate, is currently executive director of Piramal Enterprises.

He founded two start-ups—a healthcare start-up, Piramal eSwasthya, and Piramal Realty, a real estate start-up. Both are now part of the $4 billion family-run conglomerate, Piramal Enterprises.

Isha, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University, will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.

She is on the boards of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Reliance Retail Ltd.