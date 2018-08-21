Reverse Pitch | It’s about establishing trust with the first-time commerce user

Akshay Bhushan, partner, Lightspeed India

In a recent trip to Beijing, I had a light-bulb moment when I tried buying some green tea for my parents on Taobao, China’s largest cmarketplace owned by the Alibaba Group. The app was in Chinese and I couldn’t, for the life of me, figure out how to even search for the product, let alone complete the transaction. Now contrast this tech-savvy venture capitalist struggling with a Chinese app to a native Hindi user in a tier 3 city new to the Internet trying to transact on a English-only Amazon.com and a big disparity and opportunity becomes clear.

Less than 100 million Indians speak English as a first language. There are over 500 million Hindi speakers yet look at the top e-commerce players and not one has a Hindi or local language interface. This gap we believe presents a massive white space opportunity to build vernacular-first e-commerce experiences for the first-time mobile internet user.

It’s not just about language, but also about establishing trust with the first-time commerce user.

Entrepreneurs will have to build experiences the new user is comfortable with: in their local languages, on platforms they are familiar with and enabled by users they trust at low entry-level ticket sizes.

The gateway to the internet for the new user has been messaging their family and friends on WhatsApp and watching videos on YouTube. These platforms are ubiquitous. So, any viable commerce experience has to incorporate the best of these platforms and be highly social, interactive and visual.

These experiences could range from powering micro-influencers live-streaming on YouTube selling products to their followers in real-time to Hindi chatbots on WhatsApp acting as your virtual friendly ‘kirana’ store.

