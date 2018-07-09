 Ratan Tata filed caveat petition before NCLT’s Tata vs Mistry case verdict - Livemint
Ratan Tata filed caveat petition before NCLT’s Tata vs Mistry case verdict

Anticipating a possible litigation by Cyrus Mistry, Ratan Tata and Tata Sons have filed a caveat petition in Bombay high court so that they too get the chance to be heard

Last Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 02 59 PM IST
Maulik Vyas
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: Anticipating a possible litigation by the Cyrus Mistry camp, Ratan Tata and Tata Sons Ltd have filed a caveat petition in the Bombay high court so that they too get the chance to be heard. Tata filed the caveat on 4 July, when the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was originally supposed to give its verdict in the Tata vs Mistry case.

The division bench of B.S.V. Prakash Kumar and V. Nallasenapathy, however, deferred the verdict date to Monday, 9 July, as they had to make some corrections.

According to the Bombay high court website, Ratan Tata and Tata Sons have approached the court with a caveat petition and law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas is representing the Tatas in the petition.

According to Chandubhai Mehta, managing partner of law firm Dhruve Liladhar and Co., under the Section 148 (A) of Civil Procedure Code (CPC), if Mistry or any company controlled by him wishes to approach the Bombay high court seeking any relief against Ratan Tata or Tata Sons, they will have to give 48 hours advance notice to them in this regard to ensure that the caveat is heard before any order is passed.

Both Mistry, as well as Tata Sons, declined to comment on the caveat petition, while an email to law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas remained unanswered till the time of filing of this report.

First Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 02 40 PM IST
