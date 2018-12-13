Moody’s puts PFC, REC on review for downgrade over proposed sale

At the end of March, PFC and REC had total reported assets of Rs2.86 trillion and Rs2.46 trillion, respectively, according to Moody’s. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday put the state-run firms—Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC)—“on review for downgrade” over the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) decision to sell the government’s stake in REC to PFC, along with management control. This follows after ICRA placed the long-term rating of AAA for the various debt programmes of REC and PFC “on watch” on Wednesday with developing implications. ICRA also reaffirmed the ICRA triple A to the short-term borrowing programmes of the two firms.

At the end of March, PFC and REC had total reported assets of Rs2.86 trillion and Rs2.46 trillion, respectively, according to Moody’s.

The government is likely to net around Rs 14,000 crore in its disinvestment kitty with this proposed sale, which also signals the creation of a major lending institution for the Indian power sector and is expected to reduce competition, while leveraging synergies and achieving economies of scale, as REC and PFC are the biggest lenders in that space.

While Moody’s has placed “on review for downgrade the Baa3 issuer ratings” of PFC and REC, it also placed “on review for downgrade the (P)Baa3 foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program ratings and Baa3 foreign currency senior unsecured ratings of PFC and REC,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Baa3 is the lowest investment grade.

In addition, Moody’s has also placed on review for downgrade PFC and REC’s standalone credit profiles of ba3.

“The domestic and foreign rating agencies have been concerned,” said a government official who did not wish to be named.

The “in principle” approval for the strategic sale of the government’s 52.63% of total paid up equity shareholding in REC will take it closer to its Rs80,000 crore target of disinvestments in this fiscal year and help it meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018-19. So far, the government has garnered only Rs32,737 crore, on account of the collapse of plans to privatize Air India.

“The ratings for REC drew significant strength from its sovereign ownership and with the proposed acquisition by PFC, the management control and ownership would get transferred to PFC. Thus, PFC’s own credit profile would have a bearing on REC’s rating and PFC’s own capitalisation profile is likely to get impacted post the proposed acquisition,” ICRA said in a Wednesday statement.

“Further, incrementally, REC would also be dependent on PFC for raising external capital, if any, thus constraining the overall capitalisation profile for the two entities together. The modalities for the proposed acquisition are yet to be finalised, ICRA would be monitoring the events closely and would take suitable rating action once more clarity emerges,” the ICRA statement added.

The transaction will have to be approved by the Competition Commission of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Reserve Bank of India, lenders, the boards of the two public sector units and minority shareholders. The government is also considering the sale of the Satluj Jal Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) to NTPC Ltd.

“The acquisition intends to achieve integration across the power chain, obtain better synergies, create economies of scale and have enhanced capability to support energy access and energy efficiency by improved capability to finance power sector. It may also allow for cheaper fundraising with increase in bargaining power for the combined entity,” the government said in a statement after the CCEA’s decision.

According to India Ratings and Research, “the acquisition will increase the leverage of PFC and have an impact on PFC’s return on assets (2QFY19: 1.86%) and return on equity (14.29%); however, the positive liquidity buckets of PFC over October 2018-March 2019 will address the liquidity concerns.”