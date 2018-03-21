Supreme Court tell Jaypee Infratech owner to deposit Rs200 crore by 10 May

The Supreme Court has also asked amicus curiae Pawan Shree Agrawal to prepare a project-wise chart of those seeking refund from Jaypee Infratech. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the parent company of Jaypee Infratech, to deposit Rs200 crore in two instalments by 10 May.

The first instalment of Rs100 crore will have to be deposited at the registry by 15 April and another Rs100 crore by 10 May. The court also asked amicus curiae Pawan Shree Agrawal to prepare a project-wise chart of those seeking refund. Based on the chart, the principal amount will start to be disbursed to them on a pro-rata basis, the court said. “Ninety-two percent of homebuyers want possession of flats while only 8% of them, totalling to 2,800 homebuyers, want refund,” Agrawal informed the court.

He also submitted that a total of Rs550 crore had been deposited against its total liability of Rs2,000 crore that it was required to furnish under a September order to protect the interest of home buyers.

Jaypee Infratech is among the 12 companies against whom the RBI, through its 13 June directive, asked banks to file insolvency petitions.

In February, Agrawal had told the court that claims of approximately Rs1,150 crore had been received on the online portal where home buyers could submit their claims for refund or possession.

On 22 November, the Supreme Court restrained independent directors and promoters of Jaiprakash Associates and their family members from transferring any personal assets or property without the court’s permission in order to safeguard homebuyers’ interests.

On 4 September, the apex court stayed an order passed in August by the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which initiated insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech. A day later, IDBI Bank Ltd approached the court seeking restoration of insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech.

The court on Wednesday was hearing a batch of petitions, including one by Delhi resident Chitra Sharma, who has booked a home in a Jaypee Infratech project.

Home buyers in Jaypee Infratech projects were required to fill up forms to register claims in the corporate insolvency resolution process against the firm by 31 August.

The matter will be heard next on 16 April.