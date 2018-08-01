Hindustan Copper to issue 15% fresh equity, to raise ₹901 crore

The paid-up share capital of HCL will increase to Rs532 crore, from the present Rs462.61 crore. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a fresh equity issue of 15% by Hindustan Copper which will help the state-run company raise Rs900.6 crore.

Hindustan Copper (HCL) will issue 13.87 crore fresh equity shares, to the extent of 15%, which will bring down government stake in the PSU to 66.13%, an official statement said. The government holds 76.05% stake in the PSU, at present.

At the current market price, issuance of 15% fresh equity would garner Rs900.6 crore to the company.

“HCL will use the proceeds of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to meet its expansion/capex plan which would create employment opportunities for 9,300 persons approximately,” the statement said.

Expansion projects of HCL are located in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

The paid-up share capital of HCL will increase to Rs532 crore, from the present Rs462.61 crore.

“The raising of the fund is essential for HCL’s expansion plans to achieve production level of around 1.90 lakh tonnes of metal in copper concentrate and thus meet around 30% of the refined copper demand of the country,” the statement added.

Hindustan Copper, a vertically integrated copper producer, is primarily engaged in business of mining and processing of copper ore to produce refined copper metal.

Shares of HCL closed at Rs64.90, up 7.99 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.