Reliance Jio subscribers get 90-day free trial of JioSaavn app

Jio said it will roll out a suite of new in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature, localized vernacular display, custom integrations with concerts and live events, as well as exclusive video content over the next few months on the JioSaavn app.

New Delhi: Boasting of a rich catalog of more than 45 million songs and original programming, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the integrated JioSaavn app, which combines both JioMusic and Saavn. Available now across all app stores, JioSaavn services are being offered on a freemium model with all users having access to the ad-supported product.

Jio subscribers would enjoy seamless access to the integrated app and will also get a 90-day extended free trial of JioSaavn Pro, the streaming service’s premium product.

Following its acquisition in March this year, Saavn Media is now a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. RIL announced that it has now officially merged its JioMusic app with Saavn into JioSaavn. The new integrated JioSaavn app will be available across all app stores including the Jio app store and on JioPhone.

Powered by Jio’s advanced digital services infrastructure and complemented by its widespread user base, JioSaavn will be the largest streaming platform in India, Reliance Jio director Akash Ambani said.

“JioSaavn represents a turning point for the music streaming industry in India, as the country continues to experience accelerated tech innovation, rapid adoption of digital services, and a digital music industry at par with global leaders,” he said.

Besides streaming music, JioSaavn also produces original programming. Some of its popular audio podcasts include ‘#NoFilterNeha‘, ‘Thank You For Sharing’, ‘Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev’, ‘Talking Music’ and ‘Kahaani Express with Neelesh Misra’.

Rishi Malhotra, co-founder and CEO, JioSaavn, said, “Today we have one of the most personalized and capable media platforms in the world, an unmatched content catalog, regionalized editorial and original programming and music that’s redefining how artists and creators connect directly with audiences worldwide.”

Besides Malhotra, two other co-founders of Saavn–Paramdeep Singh and Vinodh Bhat – continue in their leadership roles to drive the growth of the company, which is valued at $1 billion after the acquisition.