Registering for Reliance Jio GigaFiber doesn’t make you a Jio broadband customer. Here’s why you should still register

Reliance Jio claims to offer around 10 times the existing speed to broadband users with the launch of Jio GigaFiber.

Expectations are high that Reliance Jio will bring down broadband charges in India with the launch of Jio GigaFiber later this year. The effect will go beyond broadband services as Reliance Jio will offer a combo package which includes TV connection, broadband and landline phone. Reliance Jio has already been a gamechanger in the mobile telephony industry after it brought down mobile data charges and the cost of making mobile phone calls.

At its company annual general meeting (AGM) last month, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani had promised to increase penetration of broadband services in India with the launch of Jio GigaFiber. No launch date or plan charges of Jio GigaFiber has been announced so far. Speculations are rife that Reliance Jio will provide the services at plans starting from Rs 500.

Reliance Jio will be rolled out in 1,100 cities of India simultaneously soon. Trial runs are already being conducted in several cities to ensure that the rollout is smooth and glitch-free.

Why does registering for Reliance Jio GigaFiber matter?

Reliance Jio is asking all those who are interested in availing Jio broadband service to register at its website’s registration page which went live from today. Doing that is just an expression of interest in getting Jio GigaFiber and doesn’t mean that you have enrolled yourself as a Jio GigaFiber customer. You also have no obligation to buy Reliance Jio’s broadband service after its launch.

But there is still a reason why registration matters. Jio says more the number of people apply from one particular locality, the sooner will that area get JioGigaFiber. What Reliance Jio will be doing is to prioritise its rollout based on the demand factor.

How to register for Reliance Jio GigaFiber?

1. Log on to the registration page of Reliance Jio GigaFiber.

2. Enter your address. Mention whether you want the Reliance Jio GigaFiber connection at your home or office.

3. Enter your name and mobile number.

4. Submit the OTP sent to your phone. You also have the option of declaring whether you are submitting the details on behalf your RWA/developer or township.

5. You can also share multiple addresses where you want the Jio GigaFiber service to be made available.