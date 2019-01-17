Reliance Industries Q3 profit rises, beats estimate
Reliance Industries net profit on a consolidated basis was Rs10,251 crore for October-December, versus Rs9,420 crore in the same period a year earlier
Mumbai: Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday posted a 8.8% rise in third-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates, driven by growth in its petrochemicals business and refining business.
Net profit on a consolidated basis - which includes businesses spanning refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas exploration, telecommunications and retail - was Rs10,251 crore ($1.44 billion) for October-December, versus Rs9,420 crore in the same period a year earlier.
The result compared with the Rs9,648 crore average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.
Its telecoms unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd posted a nearly 65% profit jump to Rs831 crore, its fifth consecutive profitable quarter.
Reliance’s consolidated revenue grew 56.4% to Rs1.60 trillion.
