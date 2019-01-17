 Reliance Industries Q3 profit rises, beats estimate - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
HomeBudget 2019 Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Reliance Industries Q3 profit rises, beats estimate

Reliance Industries net profit on a consolidated basis was Rs10,251 crore for October-December, versus Rs9,420 crore in the same period a year earlier

Last Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 06 40 PM IST
Krishna V Kurup and Tanvi Mehta, Reuters
RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday posted a 8.8% rise in third-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates, driven by growth in its petrochemicals business and refining business.

Net profit on a consolidated basis - which includes businesses spanning refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas exploration, telecommunications and retail - was Rs10,251 crore ($1.44 billion) for October-December, versus Rs9,420 crore in the same period a year earlier.

The result compared with the Rs9,648 crore average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Its telecoms unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd posted a nearly 65% profit jump to Rs831 crore, its fifth consecutive profitable quarter.

Reliance’s consolidated revenue grew 56.4% to Rs1.60 trillion.

First Published: Thu, Jan 17 2019. 06 38 PM IST
Topics: RIL RIL Q3 results RIL Q3 net profit RIL Q3 revenue Reliance Jio

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »