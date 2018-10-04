Chanda Kochhar quits as CEO of ICICI Bank, Sandeep Bakhshi to take charge

A file photo of Chanda Kochhar

New Delhi: Chanda Kochhar has quit as CEO and MD of ICICI Bank with immediate effect. The private lender has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi, the current chief operating officer, as managing director and chief executive officer for five years, subject to regulatory approval. ICICI Bank shares rose as much as 5.69% to Rs 320.90 per share on BSE, while the Sensex was down 2.22% at 35,176 points.

Kochhar was on an absence of leave from office, pending an investigation into allegations of her having favoured family members in lieu of providing loans to a corporate house. In June, a panel was set up under retired Supreme Court judge Justice Srikrishna to probe allegations against Chanda Kochhar.

Here is what ICICI Bank said in a communication to BSE:

“The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited accepted the request of Ms Chanda Kochhar to seek early retirement from the Bank at the earliest. The Board accepted this request with immediate effect. The enquiry instituted by the Board will remain unaffected by this and certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry.

“Ms Kochhar will also relinquish office from the Board of Directors of the Bank’s subsidiaries The Board decided to appoint Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. His appointment will be for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

“The other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain unchanged. Separately, due to health reasons Mr MD Mallya, Independent Director, resigned from the Board and the same was accepted.”