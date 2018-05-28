Uber promotes India head Amit Jain as APAC Regional GM
With this elevation, Uber’s Amit Jain will be responsible for the APAC region, which includes Australia, New Zealand, and North Asia, in addition to India and South Asia
New Delhi: US-based cab aggregator Uber Monday said it has elevated its India head Amit Jain as Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific region.
“Amit Jain, currently, president of Uber India and South Asia, will be stepping up to lead our ride-sharing operations as the new Regional General Manager, APAC,” an Uber spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.
With this elevation, Jain will be responsible for the APAC region, which includes Australia, New Zealand, and North Asia, in addition to India and South Asia.
Jain had joined Uber India in May 2015 from rent.com. “I am really excited to be stepping up to lead Uber’s ride-sharing operations in APAC. We have amazing people doing phenomenal work, here at Uber, and I am excited to work with them to grow and expand our business in APAC,” Jain said. South Asia, including India, is an important market for Uber.
The company, which competes with homegrown firm Ola in India, has stated that it will continue to invest in the country as it looks to grow business in the “incredibly important and core market” by up to 10 times in a decade. PTI
