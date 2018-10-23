 Tata Steel to sell stake in South African mine for $25.6 million - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Tata Steel to sell stake in South African mine for $25.6 million

Tata Steel said it had entered into an agreement with IMR Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd to sell Black Ginger 461 Pty. Ltd to IMR Asia Holdings Pte Ltd

Last Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 10 52 AM IST
M. Sriram
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Tata Steel Ltd will sell a majority stake in an iron ore mine in South Africa to Switzerland-based group IMR Metallurgical Resources AG for $25.6 million. The steel-maker said Monday in a filing that it had entered into an agreement with IMR Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd to sell Black Ginger 461 Pty. Ltd to IMR Asia Holdings Pte Ltd.

Black Ginger, which is a step-down unit of Tata Steel’s wholly owned subsidiary TS Global Minerals Holdings Pte. Ltd, owns a 64% stake in Sedinberg Iron Ore Pty. Ltd. The proceeds from the sale will factor in adjustments for working capital and closing cash balance, Tata Steel said. The mining operations reported revenue of ₹839.86 crore in 2017-18. The transaction is expected to be closed in around 12 months.

First Published: Tue, Oct 23 2018. 10 52 AM IST
Topics: tata steel tata steel mine south african mine iron ore mine Black Ginger 461 Pty

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »