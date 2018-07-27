Eveready Industries Q1 profit rises 35% to Rs18.35 crore

The company’s sales grew 13% and operating profit margin expanded from 8.7% to 10.1%.

Kolkata: Battery maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Thursday said its June quarter net profit rose 35% to Rs18.35 crore from Rs13.56 crore a year ago, as sales grew 13% and operating profit margin expanded from 8.7% to 10.1%.

Adjusted for excise duty, the company reported a revenue of Rs383.34 crore in the quarter till June compared with Rs338.78 crore in the same period a year ago.

“The growth (in revenue) has to be seen in the context of lower base last year” when sales were disrupted due to the change in the indirect tax regime, the company said in a statement.

Eveready said it had overcome the disruption due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, and that sales had stabilised to generate “near normal” volume growth.