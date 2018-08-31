JK Paper announces lockout at Odisha unit
Contract workers at unit JKPM at district Rayagada, Odisha stop work
Last Published: Fri, Aug 31 2018. 04 45 PM IST
New Delhi: JK Paper today announced a lockout at its manufacturing unit in Odisha from today after its workers stopped work earlier this week.
“Some of the contract workers at unit JKPM at district Rayagada, Odisha, had resorted to illegal and unlawful stoppage of work, which has resulted in disruption of production,” JK Paper said in a BSE filing.
It further said, “The company, due to their continued illegal and unlawful activities of stoppage of work, has declared a lockout with effect from today August 31, 2018, at the said unit and it shall continue till further notice in this regard”.
Shares of JK Paper settled 3.82% lower at Rs 155.90 on the BSE.
