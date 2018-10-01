Fully geared up for succession plan, says Yes Bank

The RBI last month curtailed the three-year term that Yes Bank board had sought for MD and CEO Rana Kapoor to 31 January 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank on Monday said the bank was fully geared up for the succession plan for the post of its managing director and chief executive officer.

It will finalise two external experts for a search committee by October 7.

The RBI last month curtailed the three-year term that Yes Bank board had sought for its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to 31 January 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.

Also read: Will never sell my shares in Yes Bank, says CEO and MD Rana Kapoor

“The Bank is fully geared for the MD & CEO’s succession. Pursuant to the Board of Directors meeting dated 25 September 2018, the two external experts of the Search & Selection Committee will be finalised by 7 October 2018,” Yes Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Also read: Yes Bank promoter not for Rana Kapoor’s extension

The bank said the Search & Selection Committee, assisted by a global leadership advisory firm, will evaluate both internal and external candidates and make suitable recommendations to the Board for onward submission to the RBI.

“The Search & Selection Committee and the Board of Directors are fully committed to expeditiously completing the said process within the current stipulated timelines of the RBI,” it added.

Yes Bank also said it had submitted its application to the RBI for the central bank’s approval on the appointment of two senior leaders of the bank as executive directors.

Shares of Yes Bank rose 2.59% intra-day on the BSE on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.