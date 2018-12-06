Jet Airways cuts base fares by up to 30% for 7 days. Check details here

For customers travelling to India from Hong Kong, SAARC, Gulf, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Paris, the special discount will be up to 25 per cent on base fares for return travel in both business and economy class, Jet Airways said. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Private carrier Jet Airways has reduced its base fares by up to 30% for both domestic and international travel across its network under a limited period offer, the airline said Wednesday.

The seven-day offer, which commenced on Wednesday, is applicable to both business and economy class bookings as well as for some of the codeshare flights operated by Jet Airways’ partner airlines,a release said.

The travel period for the bookings availed under the discounted fares range from December 5 to September 30, 2019, depending on the destination, it further said.

Significantly, the city-based carrier also recently announced 65 additional frequencies on its international and domestic routes from its Mumbai and New Delhi hub, starting this month.

“As part of the sale, the airline will offer special discounts of up to 30 per cent on base fare for return travel in business and economy cabins from France to India on flights operated by Jet Airways/codeshare partners Air France and Royal Dutch Airlines,” Jet Airways said.

Similarly, discounts of up to 30 per cent are also extended on routes from Singapore to India, Gulf, SAARC, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Paris on flights operated by Jet Airways, it added.

