 IDFC Bank Q4 profit falls 76% as bad loan provisions surge - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

IDFC Bank Q4 profit falls 76% as bad loan provisions surge

IDFC Bank net profit came in at Rs41.93 crore, for the fourth quarter ended 31 March as against Rs176 crore a year ago
Last Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Vishal Sridhar
IDFC Bank gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.31% at end-March, compared with 5.62% in the preceding quarter and 2.99% a year ago. Photo: Mint
IDFC Bank gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.31% at end-March, compared with 5.62% in the preceding quarter and 2.99% a year ago. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: India’s private sector lender IDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 76% plunge in its quarterly profit, hurt by a jump in provisions to cover bad loans.

Net profit came in at Rs41.93 crore ($6.3 million), for the quarter ended 31 March, compared with Rs176 crore a year ago, IDFC Bank reported.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.31% at end-March, compared with 5.62% in the preceding quarter and 2.99% a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies surged to Rs242 crore in the quarter, from Rs4.8 crore in the year-earlier quarter. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Topics: IDFC Bank IDFC Bank results IDFC Bank Q4 results FY18 bad loans IDFC Bank NPAs

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »