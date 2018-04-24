IDFC Bank Q4 profit falls 76% as bad loan provisions surge
IDFC Bank net profit came in at Rs41.93 crore, for the fourth quarter ended 31 March as against Rs176 crore a year ago
Last Published: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s private sector lender IDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 76% plunge in its quarterly profit, hurt by a jump in provisions to cover bad loans.
Net profit came in at Rs41.93 crore ($6.3 million), for the quarter ended 31 March, compared with Rs176 crore a year ago, IDFC Bank reported.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.31% at end-March, compared with 5.62% in the preceding quarter and 2.99% a year ago.
Provisions and contingencies surged to Rs242 crore in the quarter, from Rs4.8 crore in the year-earlier quarter. Reuters
