GlaxoSmithKline to buy cancer drugmaker Tesaro for $5.1 billion

News of Tesaro’s lofty valuation sent GlaxoSmithKline shares down 4% on Monday. Photo: AFP

London: GlaxoSmithKline Plc has agreed to buy US cancer drug specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion, marking a major biotech investment by the drugmaker as its seeks to rebuild its pharmaceuticals portfolio. Britain’s biggest drugmaker is paying $75 a share for the business, an 110% premium to the 30-day average price. News of the lofty valuation sent GSK shares down 4% on Monday.

The Tesaro deal comes on a day GlaxoSmithKline decided to merge its India business, GSK Consumer Healthcare India Ltd, with Unilever’s Hindustan Unilever Ltd in a transaction valued at ₹31,700 crore.

The Tesaro deal gives GSK a marketed product for ovarian cancer, Zejula, which belongs to the promising new class of medicines called poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors. GSK’s UK rival, AstraZeneca, sells the rival PARP drug Lynparza.

GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley has made replenishing GSK’s medicines cabinet her top priority and the company signalled its intention to make more acquisitions in April, when it hired a key deal-maker from Roche’s Genentech unit.

GSK has lagged rivals in recent years in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters and it largely sat out a spate of deal-making by rival drugmakers under previous CEO Andrew Witty.

GSK said buying Tesaro would weigh on adjusted earnings for the first two years by mid to high single digit%age rates, but the acquisition should be accretive by 2022.

Zejula’s revenues in its current approved indication as second-line maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer were $166 million in the nine months to September.