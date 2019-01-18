Happydent-maker Perfetti to offer healthy snacking options

Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India.

New Delhi: Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI), the maker of Happydent gum, Center Fresh, and Alpenliebe candy, said that it will offer product options for health conscious consumers.

The company, which is celebrating its 25th year of operations in India, is also changing its advertising strategy to become more meaningful and to educate consumers about portion control packs and responsible snacking.

“Our aim is to give consumers a choice. Health consciousness is high among young adults and older consumers. We will always provide healthier options to that set of consumers. For instance, Happydent has sugar-free variant or there is a Mentos sugar-free gum. We will continue to give such options to consumers,” said Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, PVMI.

Apart from healthy options, Perfetti is also looking at promoting responsible snacking through its product, packaging and advertising.

For instance, the company has launched a box of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly pouches that are fortified with vitamins, which can be stocked at home by mothers. The company’s advertising is also tending towards being more meaningful than functional. Happydent ads, for instance, talk about fresh breath for social confidence while Centre fruit’s communication has gone beyond product irresistibility to highlight how the fruit burst can lead to mood transformation of consumers.

“We will leverage the entire mix of products (portion control packs), packaging and advertising to communicate to consumers that these products are meant to be enjoyed in moderation and promote responsible snacking,” said Ramakrishnan.

With more than 20% share in the over ₹10,000 crore Indian confectionery market, Perfetti sells its brands across more than 40 lakh outlets in the country. The company is increasingly looking at focusing on higher price points of ₹5 and ₹10 as sharing increases among consumers offering experience driven products such as Chupa Chup (a lollipop with a gum center).

Snacks and beverage makers are under pressure to shape up as Indian consumers are becoming health conscious.

Mondelez International, which makes Cadbury chocolates, and PepsiCo India have cut down on salt, fat and sugar in their products last year.