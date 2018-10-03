Infosys Foundation to help set up cybercrime investigation centre in Bengaluru
Infosys Foundation has committed investment of around Rs 22 crore and technical expertise
Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of technology giant Infosys Ltd, led by Sudha Murthy on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka state police to set up a Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training & Research (CCITR) in Bengaluru to help law enforcement authorities develop capabilities in tackling rising instances of cyber crime.
Infosys Foundation, which already supports the existing facility for cyber crime in Bengaluru, has committed investment of around Rs 22 crore and technical expertise among other services over the next five years for the new venture. The MoU was signed between the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Infosys Foundation.
“The CCITR is a project for the present and the future; aiming to build state-of-the-art facilities to tackle cyber crime in Karnataka,” Murthy, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said in a statement.
Cyber crime and attacks have been rising rapidly in several cities of the country but archaic laws and traditional policing have proved ineffective.
There have been as many as 33,531 cases of cyber attacks in the last three years, according to a reply in the Rajya Sabha by Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir earlier this year, the Press Trust of India reported.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a total of 9,622, 11,592 and 12,317 cyber-crime cases were registered in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, PTI reported.
Known as the information technology capital of the country, Bengaluru has also had to deal with an increase in cyber crime, especially to do with fake online lottery scams.
The CCITR is expected to be completed within four months and will be able to train at 100-120 police professionals per batch as compared to around 20 now, Praveen Sood, director-general of police, CID, special units and economic offences, said.
More From Companies »
- Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for Pune Metro project
- Walmart submits details of tax deducted from each Flipkart investor
- Ericsson row: RCom says relief from TDSAT, can proceed with spectrum sale without bank guarantee
- Truecaller messaging platform lets users report fake news
- Govt’s rescue of IL&FS may spell major losses for lenders
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- A Macallan whisky has sold for $1.1 million, and it may not be ever drunk
- BSE tweaks circuit limit for IL&FS Investment Managers, four others
- Gita Gopinath to resign as Kerala CM’s economic advisor
- Tata-Siemens consortium wins bid for Pune Metro project
- Putin arrives in India Thursday; focus on S-400 air defence systems deal
Mark to Market »
- Thyssenkrupp’s split could give Tata Steel an advantage
- Record spot electricity prices may hold a silver lining for stressed power plants
- For telecom operators, there is a strange light at the end of the tunnel
- Monetary policy committee must focus on financial stability now
- The implications of the rise in manufacturing PMI for monetary policy