 Q1 results: Sun Pharma posts profit, shares surge - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Q1 results: Sun Pharma posts profit, shares surge

Net profit came in at Rs 983 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 425 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Tue, Aug 14 2018. 03 18 PM IST
Reuters
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading up 7.2% on the BSE on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
Shares of Sun Pharma were trading up 7.2% on the BSE on Tuesday. Photo: Mint

MUMBAI: India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd posted a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating Street estimates. Net profit came in at Rs 983 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 425 crore a year earlier, the company said.

In the year-ago quarter, Sun Pharma incurred costs of Rs 951 crore related to settlements in a US antitrust case over sleep disorder drug Modafinil.

Analysts on average expected a net profit of Rs 897 crore.

Total revenue from operations rose about 16% to Rs 7,224 crore.

Shares of the company were trading up 7.2% on the BSE at 2.46 pm on Tuesday.

The US arm of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd recently recalled more than 5,200 units of testosterone cypionate injections from the American market, according to the latest enforcement report of the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The injections were manufactured by Sun Pharma at its Halol plant.

First Published: Tue, Aug 14 2018. 02 52 PM IST
Topics: Sun Pharma Sun Pharma Q1 profit Sun Pharma results Sun Pharma stock USFDA

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »