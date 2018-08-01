Madison Media appoints Shan Jain as chief strategy officer

Madison Media, is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies claims to have served as many as 550 advertisers in 2017.

New Delhi: Madison Media, an independent media agency, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Shan Jain as its chief strategy officer (CSO). Jain will be based in New Delhi handling strategy division of the agency.

Her last stint was with advertising agency Publicis as managing partner - business transformation practice.

Vikram Sakhuja, partner and group chief executive of Madison Media and OOH said in a statement, “We are excited to have Shan join us as CSO. She is just the right person to help clients navigate their way through a complex media environment that straddles legacy media with digital and manage the realm of data and technology.”

Shan comes with more than 25 years of diverse experience across media, account planning, strategy and account management and has worked with agencies like Mindshare, RK Swamy BBDO, The Media Edge, FCB Ulka, Lowe, McCann and Ogilvy.

Some of the key clients she has led and contributed to include fast moving consumer goods firm Unilever (personal care and foods and beverage), GSK, Nestle, Sun Pharma, ITC, auto firm Maruti Suzuki and Gillette among others.

“Change is occurring in every industry and this is creating a seismic shift in the lives of consumers and businesses alike. Marketers need a new model for success. My endeavour will be to craft frameworks and processes that enable short and long term strategies for change and transformation to cater to this connected-consumer times,” said Shan on her new role.

Madison Media Group is handling media planning and buying for blue chip clients including Asian Paints, Viacom 18, cab hailing app Uber, TVS, Raymond, Pidilite Industries, Ceat Tyres, Piramal Healthcare, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Tata Salt, Acer, Crompton, Indian Oil, Enamor, Snapdeal, Gowardhan Dairy, Café Coffee Day among others.

Madison Media, is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies claims to have served as many as 550 advertisers in 2017.