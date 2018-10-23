International flights from Hyderabad shifts to a new terminal from today

Photo: Mint

All international flights operating to and from Hyderabad have shifted to a new terminal from today. The new terminal of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, adjacent to the Haj terminal, has been made operational from today for all international flights.

“Please be informed that the operations at the new Interim International Departures Terminal which is near Haj Terminal will begin today from 10:30 AM,” Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said in a tweet.

Hyderabad airport CEO SGK Kishore said the interim facility is a pop-up terminal to handle international departures as air traffic from Hyderabad has grown at the rate of almost 100% in the last 2-3 years.

Passengers who are booked on Air India International flights AI 127, AI 952, AI 978, AI 988, AI 966 & AI 051 and travelling to domestic destinations are also advised to report at the Interim International Terminal (IIDT) as per their scheduled departure times, Hyderabad airport authorities said in a statement.

IIDT, which has been built to facilitate airport’s expansion, is located adjacent to the Haj Terminal and can be accessed from both Shamshabad and Srisailam sides of the airport’s main approach road via Rotary 1 (Cargo rotary).

A dedicated free shuttle service has been arranged between the existing terminal and IIDT for the convenience of passengers. This shuttle service will be available at the arrivals ramp and will operate at regular intervals.