TGBL re-appoints L. Krishnakumar as executive director

L. Krishnakumar’s appointment as executive director is subject to shareholders approval. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) on Thursday said it has re-appointed L. Krishnakumar as executive director for five years with effect from 1 April 2018.

The appointment is subject to shareholders approval, TGBL said in a regulatory filing.

Krishnakumar was appointed as executive director of the company from April 2013 to March 2018. According to the company website, Krishnakumar joined Tata Group in 2000 as vice-president, finance, in the hotels business, and was then promoted as head of finance of Tata Tea in India in 2004.

His last role before joining Tata Group, was with L&T as general manager, finance, in their corporate office.

TGBL stock closed 1.84% lower at Rs258.50 on BSE.