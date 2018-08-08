 HPCL Q1 profit rises 86% to ₹1,719 crore, tops estimates - Livemint
HPCL Q1 profit rises 86% to ₹1,719 crore, tops estimates

HPCL net profit jumped to ₹1,719 crore in the three months ended 30 June, from ₹925 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 05 19 PM IST
Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, Reuters
Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year. Photo: Mint
Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd posted an 86% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations, driven by strong refining margins.

The state-controlled company said net profit jumped to ₹1,719 crore ($250.50 million) in the three months ended 30 June, from ₹925 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of ₹1,435 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Income from operations stood at ₹72,923 crore during the quarter.

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year.

First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 05 08 PM IST
