HPCL Q1 profit rises 86% to ₹1,719 crore, tops estimates
HPCL net profit jumped to ₹1,719 crore in the three months ended 30 June, from ₹925 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 05 19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd posted an 86% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations, driven by strong refining margins.
The state-controlled company said net profit jumped to ₹1,719 crore ($250.50 million) in the three months ended 30 June, from ₹925 crore a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of ₹1,435 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Income from operations stood at ₹72,923 crore during the quarter.
Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year.
First Published: Wed, Aug 08 2018. 05 08 PM IST
More From Companies »
- SC warns Amrapali group not to play smart with court
- Fonterra, Future Group announce joint venture for Indian market
- LIC IDBI Bank deal gets government approval
- Businesses can approach jurisdictional tax officer to migrate to GST by 31 August: CBIC
- Premji Invest pumps ₹400 crore in Gold Plus Glass Industry
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- SC warns Amrapali group not to play smart with court
- Fonterra, Future Group announce joint venture for Indian market
- India Post Payments Bank to offer loans, MFs and insurance through third party tie-ups
- Alexa gets ‘Answer Update’ that lets you know it’s learnt a reply to unanswered questions
- Received a message from I-T? Beware! It may be fake
Mark to Market »
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy
- What Suzlon’s flip-flop on growth guidance tells us about wind sector
- Q1 results: Wounded by fraud, no easy road ahead for PNB
- After a strong Q1, it’s now crunch time for Mahindra