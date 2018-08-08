HPCL Q1 profit rises 86% to ₹1,719 crore, tops estimates

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd posted an 86% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations, driven by strong refining margins.

The state-controlled company said net profit jumped to ₹1,719 crore ($250.50 million) in the three months ended 30 June, from ₹925 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of ₹1,435 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Income from operations stood at ₹72,923 crore during the quarter.

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.15 per barrel from $5.86 last year.