Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp reach compromise in steel JV talks: report

Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached for how to close a valuation gap that has emerged between Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp

Last Published: Wed, Jun 27 2018. 05 55 PM IST
Tom Kaeckenhoff and Arno Schuetze, Reuters
A file photo of Tata Steel plant in UK. Photo: Bloomberg
Duesseldorf/Frankfurt/London: Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are closing in on a deal to combine their European steel units this week, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached for how to close a valuation gap that has emerged between both businesses, three of the people said, without elaborating.

Sources told Reuters this month that options included a cash payment to Thyssenkrupp, changing the 50-50 ownership structure of the venture, lowering the debt to be transferred to it, or limiting dividend payments to Tata Steel for a number of years.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment. Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.

