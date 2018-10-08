GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new flash sale
GoAir’s Rs 999 offer is valid for travel period from 10 October 2018 to 31 October 2018
New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 999 in a new sale. Bookings for GoAir’s Rs 999 offer starts today, 8 October 2018 and will close tomorrow. The 2-day booking period is valid for travel period from 10 October 2018 to 31 October 2018, GoAir mentioned on its website. Airlines are trying to cash in on the festive period demand by offering discounts to passengers. The starting fare is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra (Rs 999), according to the GoAir’s website.
Starting fare on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Mumbai (Rs 1,199), Ahmedabad (Rs 1,299), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,299) Guwahati (Rs 1,299), Delhi (Rs 1,299), Patna (Rs 1,299), Bengaluru (Rs 1,399), Kolkata (Rs 1,399), Lucknow (Rs 1,399, Hyderabad (Rs 1,499), Pune (Rs 1,499), Jaipur (Rs 1,499), Goa (Rs 1,599), Chennai (Rs 1,699), Chandigarh (Rs 1,799), Srinagar (Rs 1,799), Kochi (Rs 1,999), Nagpur (Rs 1,999) and Ranchi (Rs 2,299).
GoAir will start its international operations from 11 October to Phuket from New Delhi and Mumbai. The airline will subsequently launch flights to Male in Maldives from Mumbai and Delhi on 14 October. It is also looking at code-sharing partnerships with other foreign airlines.
Rival carrier IndiGo had also come up with a new discount offer, selling flight tickets from Rs 1, 199 for a travel period till 31 March 2019.
Spurred by discounted offers from airlines despite higher oil prices, Indian aviation market has registered strong growth in terms of passengers carried. Domestic airlines during the first eight months of this year (January to August) carried 9.1 crore passengers, as against 7.5 crore during the corresponding period of previous year, a growth of 21.2%.
More From Companies »
- IndiGo offers tickets from Rs 1, 199. Details here
- Paytm Mall sets aside Rs 501 crore for marketing budget during festive sales
- Ikea to open new store in Mumbai this year, ground-breaking ceremony in Bengaluru
- Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor, Madhu Kapur seek out-of-court settlement
- No swift resolution in sight for Essar Steel’s legal quagmire
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- IndiGo offers tickets from Rs 1, 199. Details here
- Ten Bollywood celebrities accused of sexual offence
- Paytm Mall sets aside Rs 501 crore for marketing budget during festive sales
- NBFCs brace for tighter regulation after ILFS default
- Ikea to open new store in Mumbai this year, ground-breaking ceremony in Bengaluru
Mark to Market »
- Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty above 10300, RIL shares up 5%
- Drivers of RBI’s future monetary policy stance
- Signs of a slowdown in the global economy, but prices are rising
- RBI woos foreign investors with new relationship terms
- Fuel price reset: How should we value oil marketing companies now?