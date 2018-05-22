Bosch Q4 standalone net down 1.51% at Rs433.78 crore

Bosch’s consolidated net profit for the year 2017-18 was at Rs1,370.72 crore as against Rs1,741.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Auto component major Bosch on Tuesday reported 1.51% decline in its standalone net profit at Rs433.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, 2018. The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs440.47 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bosch said in a BSE filing.

Standalone revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs3,158.03 crore. It was at Rs2,780.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The two figures are not comparable as revenue from operations is presented as net of goods and services tax (GST) after its implementation on 1 July, 2017, the company added.

Consolidated net profit for the year 2017-18 was at Rs1,370.72 crore as against Rs1,741.12 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said. Consolidated revenue from operation for 2017-18 was at Rs11,872.24 crore. It was at Rs11,242.56 crore in the previous fiscal.

Bosch said its board has also recommended a dividend of Rs100 per equity share of Rs10 each, for the financial year ended 31 March, 2018.