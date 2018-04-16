Coffee brand Sleepy Owl raises $500,000 from DSG Consumer Partners

Sleepy Owl claims it uses 100% Grade-A Arabica beans that lend a distinct flavour to its coffee.

New Delhi: Sleepy Owl, a new instant coffee brand, on Monday said it has raised $500,000 from DSG Consumer Partners, the Singapore-based venture capital firm led by Deepak Shahdadpuri.

Launched in 2016, Sleepy Owl ships coffee mix to locations across the country and a ready-to-consume offering called The Brew Box, currently offered only in the National Capital Region. The company claims it uses 100% Grade-A Arabica beans that lend a distinct flavour to its coffee.

Sleepy Owl products are also available on retail stores such as Le Marche, Foodhall and Modern Bazaar.

Consumer products-focused DSG Consumer Partners is also an investor in Epigamia Yogurt, Raw Pressery and Chai Point.