Railways has a message for flyers after airlines charge for web check-ins

Last month, the railways had scrapped the flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In an apparent dig at airlines decision to levy web check-in fee for all seats, the Ministry of Railways has asked passengers not to pay extra for this facility, instead they can travel by train at affordable rates. “Why pay a premium for web check-ins on flights...when you can just take a train?” , the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

“No need to pay extra charges for web check-ins. No long queues for checking in your luggage. Avoid unreasonable tariff & reduce your carbon footprint by travelling on the good old Indian Railways at affordable rates.” The post was also shared on the Ministry of Railways Facebook page.

No need to pay extra charges for Web-Checkins. No long queues for checking in your luggage. Avoid unreasonable tariff & reduce your carbon footprint by travelling on the good old Indian Railways at affordable rates. pic.twitter.com/ks9fVphoLO — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 26, 2018

IndiGo has been levying fee for web check-in from 14 November 2018. “As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability,” IndiGo had said in a series of tweets.

As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability. ~Prabh — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018

Meanwhile, replying to a customer’s query on Twitter on Monday, SpiceJet said that “pre-allocation of seats through web check-in is on chargeable basis”.

“If a passenger does not wish to pay for a seat, he/ she may request for a preferable seat while check-in at the airport. Our team shall provide the seat without charges, if available,” the airline said.

This was in response to a tweet saying that web check-in at SpiceJet is chargeable, as check in not allowed without booking seat.

Grappling with spiralling operational costs, airlines have been looking at ways to increase their revenues from ancillary services.

Last month, the railways had scrapped the flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year. Besides, it also removed them periodically for 32 others during the lean months of February, March and August. The railways earned about Rs 800 crore from flexi-fares in the last fiscal year.

With inputs from PTI