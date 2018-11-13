Amazon chooses New York, Northern Virginia for new headquarters: WSJ

Cities across the U.S. have spent months jockeying for a $5 billion investment. Photo: Alamy

Amazon.com Inc has selected New York City and Northern Virginia as the company’s second and third headquarters, the Wall Street Journal reported.An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the plan. Other cities may get major sites from the company, the newspaper said.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the company is close to agreements that would split the new headquarters between the Crystal City area of Arlington, in Northern Virginia and Long Island City, in the New York borough of Queens.

A decision would end a yearlong search by the e-commerce giant for supplementary headquarters to its existing base in Seattle. Cities across the US have spent months jockeying for a $5 billion investment that promises 50,000 high-paying jobs.

Since Amazon pared the list to 20 cities in January, speculation has been rampant, with lists handicapping supposed front-runners. Amazon had a broad list of criteria, including a population of 1 million, proximity to a major airport and a strong university system, without clearly identifying which factors were most important.

