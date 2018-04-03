Hershey India appoints Herjit S Bhalla as its new MD

Hershey India’s product portfolio includes brands like Hershey’s Syrups, Hershey’s Milk Booster, Hershey’s Spreads and Hershey’s Milk Shakes. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Chocolate and confectionery firm Hershey India has appointed Herjit S. Bhalla as its new managing director.

Before joining Hershey India, Bhalla spent over 16 years in sales and marketing, management roles at Unilever in India, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, Hershey India said in a statement. In his last position, Bhalla served on the board of directors with Metro Cash and Carry handling operations for north and east India.

Commenting on Bhalla’s appointment, The Hershey Company president international Steven C. Schiller said, “India is a key focus market for Hershey, globally. I am confident that Bhalla’s leadership will continue the growth path we are on in India.”

In November 2017, Hershey said it would invest $50 million in India over the next five years to scale up its operations in the country.

The Hershey Company, the world’s fourth-largest confectioner maker, had entered India through a joint venture with Godrej Group in 2008, but dissolved it four years later, buying out the entire stake. India is among the four key markets for the company globally outside North America.

Hershey India’s product portfolio includes brands like Hershey’s Syrups, Hershey’s Milk Booster, Hershey’s Spreads, Hershey’s Milk Shakes, Sofit, Jolly Rancher, Brookside Chocolates, Jumpin, Nutrine and Smart Cook.