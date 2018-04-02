 Gurpratap Boparai takes charge as MD of Skoda Auto India - Livemint
Gurpratap Boparai takes charge as MD of Skoda Auto India

In his new role as MD of Skoda Auto India, Gurpratap Boparai will be responsible for the domestic market development and report directly to CEO Bernhard Maier
PTI
File photo: A Skoda automobile sits on display at the Delhi auto show in New Delhi. In 2017, Skoda Auto India’s sales grew by around 30% at 17,438 units. It currently sells four models: sedans Octavia, Superb and Rapid along with SUV Kodiaq—in India.
New Delhi:Czech carmaker Skoda on Monday said Gurpratap Boparai has taken charge as the managing director of its Indian arm—Skoda Auto India Private Ltd. (SAIPL).

In his new role, Boparai will be reporting directly to Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier, the company said in a statement.

He will be responsible for its development in the domestic market, the statement added.

“Boparai’s appointment comes at an opportune moment when Skoda is set to strengthen its position in the Indian market. He brings with him vast knowledge of the Indian automotive landscape, which will enable the company to implement a comprehensive expansion plan,” Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier said.

Skoda has identified India as one of the markets with tremendous importance for its future growth strategy. In 2017, the company’s sales in India grew by around 30% at 17,438 units. It currently sells four models—sedans Octavia, Superb and Rapid along with SUV Kodiaq—in India.

First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 03 30 PM IST
