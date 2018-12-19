IIIT Hyderabad graduate to head Facebook Workplace

At Facebook, Karandeep Anand has been the head of product for a number of other divisions, including Marketplace, Audience Network and Ad Solutions. Photo: LinkedIn

New York: Karandeep Anand, an Indian-origin senior executive of Facebook, will head the social media giant’s enterprise communications tool Workplace, the company has announced.

Anand, who worked at Microsoft for 15 years before joining Facebook nearly four years ago, will work closely with Julien Codorniou, the Facebook vice-president who has been the leader of Workplace, CNBC reported.

Karandeep Anand holds a bachelors degree with honors in databases & data mining from the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad. He also studied at the Kellogg School of Management.

Workplace, the London-based Facebook division, is a communications tool for companies and businesses.

Karandeep Anand will handle the Workplace product team, which includes developers, engineers, researchers and data scientists, while Codorniou will remain in charge of sales and partnerships, a Facebook spokeswoman was quoted as saying in the report.

At Facebook, Anand has been the head of product for a number of other divisions, including Marketplace, Audience Network and Ad Solutions, according to the report.

“I’m excited to now be part of the journey of bringing Workplace to companies across the globe and help them unlock the potential of their biggest asset — people,” Karandeep Anand wrote on his LinkedIn profile.

The spokeswoman said: “We’re thrilled that Karandeep is joining Workplace as its new head, effectively immediately. Karandeep joins Workplace from Marketplace, and brings with him a wealth of experience from both a consumer and enterprise background. We’re excited to have him on board”.

In its two years of existence, Workplace by Facebook has big names such as Walmart, Starbucks and Chevron as its customers, the report said. However, it is behind rivals such as Microsoft and Slack in the enterprise communications software market.

Workplace is used by 30,000 organisations, according to a Facebook report in October 2017.

Microsoft Teams is used by 329,000 organisations, while Slack by 500,000 organisations, including 70,000 paying organisations, the CNBC report added.