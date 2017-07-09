Omega Healthcare to hire 1,000 people in 6 months

Omega Healthcare’s has exceeded 4,000 employees in the Bengaluru facility.

Mumbai: Technology-driven healthcare outsourcing services provider Omega Healthcare Management Services plans to hire 1,000 persons at the Bengaluru facility in the next six months.

Omega Healthcare’s has exceeded 4,000 employees in the Bengaluru facility, the company said in a release. The company is planning to hire 1,000 workforce in Bengaluru in the next six months, the release said.

The company’s Trichy operation also crossed 4,000 employees, making Omega Healthcare the largest white-collar employer in Trichy, it added.

“Our business has been expanding both horizontally and vertically as a result of which we have been hiring continuously for the various services we provide,” the company said. “Today we have over 4,000 employees working in the Bengaluru facility alone and have been growing annually at about 30%. This gives us more opportunities to rapidly scale hiring of talented young professionals,” Omega Healthcare co-founder and CEO Gopi Natarajan said.

Omega Healthcare currently serves over 100 clients in the US. With the recent acquisition of US-based WhiteSpace Healthcare, the company has expanded its offerings to include cloud-based data analytic solutions. WhiteSpace Health is a provider of data analytics and cloud healthcare intelligence.