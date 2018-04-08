VLCC to open 50 institutes in India, plans to go international

With the opening of more institutes, VLCC is eyeing a 35% year on year revenue growth. In FY 2018, it had a turnover of Rs55 crore for the skilled business. Photo: Harikrishna Katragadda/Mint

New Delhi:Beauty and wellness firm VLCC is on the expansion spree with a target to add 50 new training institutes in India over the next five years.

The company, which has about 70 institutes in India, has also chalked out plans to foray into international markets such as Canada, Malaysia, Srilanka, Kenya, Oman and Bangladesh.

With the opening of more institutes, VLCC is eyeing a 35% year on year revenue growth. In FY 2018, it had a turnover of Rs55 crore for the skilled business.

“We will add 50 new institutes in India and also in countries such as Canada, Malaysia, Oman and Srilanka with a target to train approximately 15,000 students,” VLCC Group director Sandeep Ahuja told PTI.

The company offers about 100 courses and workshops in the beauty and wellness space and has trained over 1 lakh students so far.

The institutes have crossed Rs50 crore target and is set to go over Rs100 crore with international expansion by this fiscal end, as per the company.

With regard to retail expansion in the personal care category, Ahuja said VLCC has recently added close to 100 new distributors and is betting on the modern trade across national and regional customers besides giving leverage to the e-commerce.

The contribution from e-commerce was close to 15% in FY 2018. Total turnover from personal care category stood at Rs400 crore in the last financial year.

The company has 197 wellness centres in India and markets over 169 skincare, haircare, bodycare, functional foods and fortified food products.