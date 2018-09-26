Reliance Entertainment denies financing Julie Gayet film

According to news reports, Reliance Entertainment signed the pact with Gayet’s company just days ahead of Hollande arriving in India in 2016 and India and France signing a pact to acquire 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under a government to government deal.

New Delhi: Reliance Entertainment, a part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, on Wednesday dismissed as “baseless allegations” news reports that said that the company had signed a pact to finance a film by French actress-producer Julie Gayet, partner of former French president Francois Hollande.

According to news reports, Reliance Entertainment signed the pact with Gayet’s company just days ahead of Hollande arriving in India in 2016 and India and France signing a pact to acquire 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under a government to government deal. The movie deal was seen as a quid pro quo to Reliance Defence being identified as an offset partner in the 58,000 crore Rafale deal.

“Reliance Entertainment has not signed any agreement with Julie Gayet or her company, Rouge International… nor has any payment ever been made by Reliance Entertainment to either of them in relation to the film film ‘nOmber One’,” a Reliance Entertainment company spokesman said in a statement.

The Congress has been attacking the government, alleging a scam in the scrapping of the earlier deal for 126 aircraft negotiated with the previous United Progressive Alliance government.

In its statement, Reliance Entertainment, which has financed over 50 international films, said it had “participated, through one of its partners, a French financing firm, Visvires Capital, in the film project involving famous French actor and director Serge Hazanavicius, and leading French actor Kev Adams”.

“Reliance Entertainment has financed just 15% of the overall film budget, and paid only 1.48 million euros. The balance cost of the film budget has been financed to the extent of another 15% (on identical terms as Reliance) by a leading French investment firm, NJJ Capital, and the balance through sale of TV rights and pre-sales of global territories to a number of parties, tax credits, etc.,” the statement said.

The payment of 1.48 million euros was made to Visvires Capital only “on December 5, 2017, as customary, about two weeks before the release of the film on December 20, 2017. “President Hollande had ceased to hold office in May 2017, more than six months prior to the said payment,” the statement said. It said the company also received “300,000 euros from the French producer of the film for providing physical production services for extensive location shooting of the film in difficult mountainous terrain in Ladakh”.

“At around the same time, Visvires Capital also acquired for Reliance Entertainment the rights to remake a hugely popular and successful French movie, ‘La Famille Belier’, which is going into production in the year 2019.

“In addition, as announced in the year 2017, Reliance Entertainment is producing an Indo-French film, ‘The Interpreter’, starring Kev Adams, helmed by the famous Indian director, Vikas Behl (’Queen’, ‘Super 30’), which is at the scripting stage,” the statement said.

“It is deeply shocking that, to serve narrow political interests, baseless allegations have been made by deliberately distorting facts and falsely attempting to co-relate a normal business course payment of a relatively small amount of 1.48 million euros to the supply of 36 fighter jets from France to India valued at nearly 8 billion euros,” the statement added.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.