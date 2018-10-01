GST collection rises in September, still short of Rs 1 trillion monthly target

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Revenue collections from the goods and services tax rose to Rs 94,442 crore in September but are still short of the Rs 1 trillion monthly target set by the government.

In August, GST revenues were Rs 93,690 crore.

The shortfall in GST collections will increase the government’s dependence on direct tax collections to meet its fiscal deficit target in 2018-19.

A slew of rate cuts along with the lack of measures to check tax evasion, including invoice matching, have contributed to GST revenues missing the monthly collection targets.

The slow pick-up in revenue collections under GST has been a cause of concern for the government with central tax authorities touring states to find out the reasons for the low levels of tax buoyancy.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had hinted last week that the government might miss the budgeted GST collection targets, but had expressed confidence of meeting the fiscal deficit targets.

The government is hoping that festival season demand will boost consumption and help in higher revenue collection.