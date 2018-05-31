 ONGC shares rise after Q4 profit jumps 37% to Rs5,915 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

ONGC shares rise after Q4 profit jumps 37% to Rs5,915 crore

ONGC shares rise 3.5% to Rs180.05 per share after the company’s fourth-quarter net profit increases to Rs5,915.12 crore from Rs4,340.18 crore a year ago

Last Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 01 06 PM IST
PTI
For the full 2017-18 fiscal, ONGC’s net profit was up 11.4% at Rs19,945 crore. Photo: Reuters
For the full 2017-18 fiscal, ONGC’s net profit was up 11.4% at Rs19,945 crore. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Shares of State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) gained 3.5% on Thursday after the company reported its highest profit in 17 quarters on back of higher oil prices.

Fourth-quarter net profit jumped 37% to Rs5,915.12 crore compared to a profit of Rs4,340.18 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ONGC shares rose 3.5% to Rs180.05 per share in intraday trade on BSE. At 12.56pm, the stock was up 3.13% to Rs179.40 per share, while BSE Sensex added 0.43% to 35,057.92 points.

The company realised $66.71 for every barrel of crude oil it produced from nominated fields in the quarter, up from $54.91 a barrel it got in 2017 quarter. Gas price realisation was also up 15.6% at $2.89 per million British thermal unit. ONGC’s oil production declined 3% at 6.2 million tonnes in the quarter.

For the full 2017-18 fiscal, net profit was up 11.4% at Rs19,945 crore.

Turnover in the fourth quarter rose 5% to Rs27,703.54 crore. The company made 12 oil and gas discoveries in the year, half of them were on land. Out of the six onland discoveries, two were monetised during the year itself, the statement said without giving details.

“In FY18, ONGC has registered an RRR in excess of ‘one’ for the 12th consecutive year. This reflects ONGC’s strong exploratory record over the years,” it said. The discoveries were made in Krishna Godavari basin, Assam and Tripura.

The board of directors of ONGC recommended a final dividend of Rs1.35 per share (27%). This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share declared in two phases previously.

First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 01 06 PM IST
Topics: ONGC ONGC shares ONGC Q4 profit ONGC Q4 results

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »